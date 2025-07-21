Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $775,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 144.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.66. 236,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,451. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

