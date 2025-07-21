ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $963.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,075.87.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

