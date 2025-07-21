Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,608 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,266,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,281 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,116,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after buying an additional 782,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 915,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,039,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 389,339 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 246,938 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1943 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.