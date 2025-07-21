JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

