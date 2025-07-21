Gries Financial LLC Sells 430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

