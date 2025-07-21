Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 5,060 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 14.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.41. 415,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

