The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE AREN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.43. 22,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The Arena Group has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
