Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

