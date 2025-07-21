Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,912,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.30. 264,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $293.33.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

