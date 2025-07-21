44,584 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $635,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,678,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.