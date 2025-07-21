Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Price

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 188,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after buying an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,167,000 after buying an additional 1,169,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after buying an additional 121,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

