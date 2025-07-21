SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 223,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 80,945 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,522. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

