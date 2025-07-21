Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.