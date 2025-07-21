Top Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 20th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are investments in companies that develop, manufacture, and sell batteries and related components—such as advanced chemistries, cell production facilities, and battery management systems. They serve end markets including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid-scale energy storage, where efficient and reliable energy storage is critical. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing electrification and decarbonization themes shaping the global energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 7,479,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,904. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 83,932,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63,380.58. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $90,000,000.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Read More