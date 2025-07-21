Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Price

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $86.56. 141,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $5,766,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

