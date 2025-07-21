Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.72. 5,381,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,144,344. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

