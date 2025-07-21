OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

