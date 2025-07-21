Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – July 20th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop or commercialize products and processes at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers) to create advanced materials, electronics, medical therapies or energy solutions. These firms may range from specialized startups to large corporations integrating engineered nanoparticles or nanostructures into their offerings. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers potential for high growth tied to breakthroughs, but also carries heightened technological, regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. 773,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.38. 129,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

