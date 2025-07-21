William Allan Corp Buys 5,141 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Allan Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.3% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 374,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 273,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 494.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.50 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

