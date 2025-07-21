WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 9.7%
Shares of PAVE opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
