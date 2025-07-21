Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

