Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,555 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.32 on Monday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

