Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.88.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GEV opened at $575.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $589.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

