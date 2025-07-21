Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

