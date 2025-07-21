EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

