Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3%

ORCL opened at $244.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

