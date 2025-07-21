Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after buying an additional 83,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $243.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

