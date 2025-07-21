Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $284.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

