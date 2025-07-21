Block (NYSE:XYZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.82, but opened at $78.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Block shares last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 12,170,312 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XYZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $59.00 price objective on Block in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $92,946.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 590,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,883,277.62. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 303,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,248,570. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,074. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

