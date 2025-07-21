Csenge Advisory Group Sells 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $273.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

