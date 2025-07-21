Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Academy Sports and Outdoors to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Academy Sports and Outdoors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 8 8 0 2.50 Academy Sports and Outdoors Competitors 121 1008 1907 58 2.61

Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus target price of $56.31, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 61.42%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.55% 19.62% 7.70% Academy Sports and Outdoors Competitors -54.65% -78.84% -9.30%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion $418.45 million 9.90 Academy Sports and Outdoors Competitors $1.59 billion -$21.25 million -32.31

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 66.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Academy Sports and Outdoors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors rivals beat Academy Sports and Outdoors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.