Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $144,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $165.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

