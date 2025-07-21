GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $50.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,926 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Stag Industrial worth $50,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 1.0%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.22%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

