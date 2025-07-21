United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE UPS opened at $99.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $146.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

