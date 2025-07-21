Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 537,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

