Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $25.47 during trading hours on Monday. Community Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

