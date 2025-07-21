Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.04. 77,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

