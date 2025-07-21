Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 50 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £139 ($186.45).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($183.38).

On Friday, May 23rd, Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($185.35).

On Friday, April 25th, Phil Urban acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($185.16).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 53,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.29). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.11.

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

