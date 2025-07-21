Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after acquiring an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $563.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

