8,050 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,179. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.