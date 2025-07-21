The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.