Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,495. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

