19,017 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,432. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

