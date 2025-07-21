Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Centene stock on May 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Centene Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,006. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Centene by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

