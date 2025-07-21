Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after buying an additional 617,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after purchasing an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 881,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $288.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

