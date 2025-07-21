Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in O’Reilly Automotive stock on May 30th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.6%

ORLY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

