Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,390 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 129,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $218.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

