4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Sells 12,349 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

