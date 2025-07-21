Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $2.35 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

