Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) & Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Critical Comparison

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33% Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Intellinetics $2.54 million 2.12 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -2.32

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Intellinetics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pathfinder Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellinetics.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

